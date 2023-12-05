Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 48,589 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48,589 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.25. 468,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,278. The company has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

