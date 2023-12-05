Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after purchasing an additional 946,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after buying an additional 930,021 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

