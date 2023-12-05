Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

QUS opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.