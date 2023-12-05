Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 138,468 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,468 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KHC opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

