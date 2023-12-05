Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Kroger Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger
In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kroger
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What analysts wanted out of Chewy stock is finally here
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- SoFi expands ETF business with options-driven income fund
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.