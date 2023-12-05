Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,163 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.