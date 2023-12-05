Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,523 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $195.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $197.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

