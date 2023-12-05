Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

