Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,277 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.09.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

