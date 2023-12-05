Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

