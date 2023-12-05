Cerity Partners LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,213 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

