Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.14 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2,978.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,047 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

