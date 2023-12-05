Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

