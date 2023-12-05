Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 141,680 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,680 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

