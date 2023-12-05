Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 192,322 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 125,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in HP by 184.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 87,419 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 56,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,607 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.