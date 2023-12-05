Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after buying an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

