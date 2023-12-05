CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 31st total of 862,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $520.23 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

