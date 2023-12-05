Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Argus upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised Chewy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Chewy stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.11 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

