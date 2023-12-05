China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CHNR opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

