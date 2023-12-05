Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.