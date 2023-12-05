Citigroup Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $520.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $448.19.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $460.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.02. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $467.63.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

