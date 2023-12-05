Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 130,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 494.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

