CML Microsystems plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CML stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 9.39. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 340 ($4.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 596 ($7.53). The firm has a market cap of £55.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,270.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 387.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.02.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

