CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 15,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,843,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 2,187,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,801,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.57. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

