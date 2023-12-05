Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 3,462,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,586,992. The company has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

