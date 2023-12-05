Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $46.67 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.67 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

