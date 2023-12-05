Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance
Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
