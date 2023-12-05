Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,244,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 111,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 188,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

