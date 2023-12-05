Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $10.30 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 924,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 881,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,856,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,495,000 after purchasing an additional 704,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 686,155 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BVN opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.97 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

