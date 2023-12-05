Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 0.88% of Compass Minerals International worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMP opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $47.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

