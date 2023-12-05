Conflux 24-Hour Volume Hits $285.37 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $748.37 million and $285.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,863.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00172302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.46 or 0.00576772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00404220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00047110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00120485 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,548,967,273 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,548,864,654.152671 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21315872 USD and is up 27.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $293,091,398.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

