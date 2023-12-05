Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

