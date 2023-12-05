Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Constellium Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

