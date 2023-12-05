Contrasting OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) & Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Seiko Epson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $68.30 billion N/A $3.90 billion $5.08 8.23 Seiko Epson $9.98 billion 0.55 $563.11 million $0.62 11.60

Profitability

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Seiko Epson. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seiko Epson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft 3.52% 9.99% 4.87% Seiko Epson 4.07% 7.74% 4.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Seiko Epson on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, and trading of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, base chemicals, and fertilizers, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in ten European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

