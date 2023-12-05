Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 22,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Coty Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE COTY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 764,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,649. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

