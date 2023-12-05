Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $942.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $13,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,981.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,434,686 shares of company stock worth $25,433,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 20.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 193,898 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 35.7% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 54.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

