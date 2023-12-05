CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.40 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

