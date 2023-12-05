CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.40 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
