Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

