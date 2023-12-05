Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,091 shares of company stock worth $268,815. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crescent Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

