Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Update

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.25. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall bought 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, insider Brandi Kendall bought 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,866.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,091 shares of company stock worth $268,815. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Crescent Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

