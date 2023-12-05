Cronos (CRO) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and approximately $18.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001922 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004276 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.