Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $231.18 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

