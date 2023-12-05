CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,536 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 32,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Mendel Money Management raised its position in CVS Health by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 17,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in CVS Health by 38.3% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 96,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 3.7 %

CVS Health stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,127,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

