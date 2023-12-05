CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.51. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $366.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 433.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,210,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,007,000 after buying an additional 173,561 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

