Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CYCC stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

