Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,441. The stock has a market cap of $380.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

