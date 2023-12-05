Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.60. 470,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

