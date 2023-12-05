Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

MDLZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.56. 1,201,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

