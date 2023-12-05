Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 428 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after buying an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,676. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

