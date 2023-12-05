Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PayPal were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at PayPal
In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Stock Performance
PayPal stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. 8,001,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
