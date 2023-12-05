Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,895 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 260,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,002. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

